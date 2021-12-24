Polkadex (PDEX) Market Cap Reaches $47.22 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.49 or 0.00020593 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $47.22 million and $633,618.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.45 or 0.07899928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,902.71 or 0.99946054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00054007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

