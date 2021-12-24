Polkadot (DOT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $28.87 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $29.23 or 0.00057387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.22 or 0.07972277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,032.87 or 1.00178919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

