PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tops One Day Volume of $440,838.00

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $55.00 million and approximately $440,838.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,550,909 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.