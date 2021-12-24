Polkamarkets 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $517,917.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $26.10 million and approximately $517,917.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

