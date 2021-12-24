PolkaWar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1.29 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00056853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.85 or 0.07982839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.42 or 1.00115808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

