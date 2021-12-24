Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $24.34 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00015706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.