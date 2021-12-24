Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. 29,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 132,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$26.12 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

