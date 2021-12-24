PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.47 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003132 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $57.47 million and $8.41 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,164,686 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

