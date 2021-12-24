Primecoin Trading Down 65.6% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 65.6% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,957,770 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.