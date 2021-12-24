PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $64,608.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.14 or 0.07887464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,143.83 or 1.00020143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00071409 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.