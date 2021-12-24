Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $444,600.25 and $101,134.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00055574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.37 or 0.07892354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.24 or 1.00050897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00071363 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,240,345 coins and its circulating supply is 42,329,896 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

