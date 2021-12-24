Project TXA (TXA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00005847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $106,397.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

