Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,701 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $87,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

