Propy (PRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $116.92 million and $1.22 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Propy Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,851,416 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

