ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Trading Up 1.2%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s stock price were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 5,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

