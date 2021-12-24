ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UCYB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83.

