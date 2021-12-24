ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Trading Down 1.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $14.15. 31,820,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

