ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Down 1.3%

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 3,771,665 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.