Prosper (PROS) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00046902 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003066 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008188 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

