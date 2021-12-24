Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,933,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.