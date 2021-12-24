Public Mint Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $47,720.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,636,749 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

