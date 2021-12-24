Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.92

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.92 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 39.30 ($0.52). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 61,136 shares traded.

PUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £179.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

