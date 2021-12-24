Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.