Pylon Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $540,561.49 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Pylon Finance has a total market capitalization of $540,561.49 and $9,129.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.83 or 0.00072189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance’s launch date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

