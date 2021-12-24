Pyrk (PYRK) Hits Market Cap of $36,950.84

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $36,950.84 and $1,491.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.