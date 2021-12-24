Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.