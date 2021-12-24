Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Decreased by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

