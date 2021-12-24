Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visteon Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Visteon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

NASDAQ VC opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Visteon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.