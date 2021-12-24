Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.81 million, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.64%.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.