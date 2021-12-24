Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of CHK opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,841,000 after buying an additional 766,433 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.