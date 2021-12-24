Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Increased by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

