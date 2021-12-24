Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $81.88. 144,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.58. Q2 has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.44.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.