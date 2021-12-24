Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

