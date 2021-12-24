Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Boosted by Wedbush

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

