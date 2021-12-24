Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CalAmp Corp. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CalAmp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CalAmp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

CAMP stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CalAmp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

