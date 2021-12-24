Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,307,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

