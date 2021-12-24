Qbao Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,735.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Qbao has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $383,471.87 and $3,735.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

