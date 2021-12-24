Qcash (QC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.83 million and $118.21 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.59 or 0.07881909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,048.06 or 1.00024090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054543 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00071379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

