Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF makes up 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.