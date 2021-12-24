Quark (QRK) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Quark has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $78,581.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,204,282 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.