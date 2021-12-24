QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.17 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $155.62 million and approximately $47.17 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00042644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007065 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

