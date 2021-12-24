QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post $3.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $12.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $19.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.19 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.