Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $613.47 million and approximately $142.48 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 61.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.45 or 0.07889293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.78 or 1.00107431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00071387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

