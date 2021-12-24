Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.47. Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,050 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.