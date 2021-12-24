RAMP Hits Market Cap of $84.32 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. RAMP has a market cap of $84.32 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,154,537 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

