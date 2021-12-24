Rarible Price Reaches $14.22 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for about $14.22 or 0.00027827 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $77.47 million and $7.87 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007054 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,383 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

