Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 33.1% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $737.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00057031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.27 or 0.07941587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,326.57 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00071669 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

