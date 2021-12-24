Ravencoin Classic Price Down 4% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $7,715.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,911.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.77 or 0.07954531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.00317692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.00889009 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.37 or 0.00409284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00255501 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

