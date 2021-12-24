Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.55 million and $11,165.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,959.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.22 or 0.08016654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00320255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.09 or 0.00896974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00074538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.51 or 0.00405249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

