Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $610.40 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $610.40 million and approximately $82.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.65 or 0.00015035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,821,919 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

